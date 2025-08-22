Prince Roman Great Brigade UAV operators destroy enemy equipment, capture final flight of Russian UAV. VIDEO

Within just a few minutes of work, drone operators from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great destroyed several pieces of Russian equipment. Censor.NET reports that Ukraine’s 10th Army Corps shared the footage on social media.

The video shows Ukrainian troops taking out a pilot antenna, a ground drone, and two Molniya-type UAVs. The strike was precise and effective, Russian equipment went up in flames and shattered into pieces. The Prince Roman the Great Brigade UAV operators unit continue to demonstrate skill and determination on the battlefield. The fighters work swiftly, precisely, and without unnecessary words.

