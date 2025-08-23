Phoenix border guard pilots destroyed five occupiers on motorcycles in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian operators of unmanned systems from the Phoenix brigade destroyed 4 motorcycles, a self-propelled howitzer Msta-S and eliminated a dozen occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"The invaders tried to escape, but they failed. Four motorcycles, at least 5 bikers, 2 trucks and a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S" were destroyed, and a dozen occupants were eliminated," the statement said.

