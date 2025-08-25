6 001 37
Wounded Russian soldier commits suicide by shooting himself in head with assault rifle. VIDEO
The operators of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems "Magyar Birds" filmed the suicide of an occupier. The Russian shot himself with an assault rifle after an attack by Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk sector of the frontline.
The new video of the enemy's self-destruction was shared by Ukrainian defenders on their social media, Censor.NET reports.
