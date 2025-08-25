Our paratroopers free two Ukrainian civilians and capture 15 Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Four of our servicemen from the Air Assault Forces carried out a successful operation in Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian troops captured 15 Russian servicemen who had been holding two Ukrainian civilians hostage, Censor.NET reports.

The operation involved the chief sergeant of the 1st company, 3rd platoon of the 78th Air Assault Brigade, call sign "Artist," a native of Mariupol. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, he has been wounded six times, the most recent being a serious injury after an enemy FPV drone struck his buggy.

"We say he’s from another planet – so many injuries, wounds, surgeries, yet every time he recovers and goes back into the assault. That’s the kind of man you want to follow," his comrades said.

