36th Marine Infantry Brigade detects and destroys occupiers’ positions in dugouts and thickets. VIDEO

On the Eastern front, Ukrainian drones are detecting and destroying Russian military shelters even in the most remote positions.

A video released by the 36th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi shows the skilled work of Ukrainian drone operators in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

Coordinated actions of the Mykolaiv marines allowed them to eliminate enemy infantry hidden in destroyed houses, dugouts, and dense thickets. Russian equipment, including an artillery gun, was also hit in the strikes.

FPV operators work with lightning precision, changing the course of battles on the Eastern front. Their work is another step toward clearing Ukrainian land of the occupier.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones turn Pokrovsk direction into trap for occupiers – Rubizh Brigade eliminates enemy. VIDEO