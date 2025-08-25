Donbas without water: elderly woman scoops it from puddle. VIDEO

A critical situation with water supply has developed in the Central City District of Makiivka, in Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

A video shared online shows an elderly woman with a cart collecting water from a puddle flowing directly out of the asphalt, Censor.NET reports.

The author of the footage suggests the source is a damaged water pipe, as water is gushing uncontrollably from underground. Local residents are forced to search for water wherever they can, since centralized supply is either unavailable or extremely irregular. The author adds that in Makiivka, water flows everywhere except where it is truly needed.

