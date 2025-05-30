Kremlin blogger on economic and political situation in Russia: "Russia is dying and it is not Khokhols, Banderovites or Americans who are destroying it". VIDEO
The economic situation in the Russian Federation is critical, and the politicians of the current Russian government are leading the country to decline and complete degradation.
According to Censor.NET, this statement was made in an interview with a Kremlin blogger. He spoke about the decline and futility of Russian regions and said that the Russian economy is worse than that of most African countries.
"You don't need to go to Siberia. Go to the Ivanovo, Kostroma, Vladimir, Kirov regions. See what is happening there. Look at the villages. Look at how many fences and roofs are intact. Look at how these houses look. They are living out their last years. You will understand how real Russia lives today... This is the Russia that everyone likes to recall. This is not the capital and boys with latte we have here in 'Moscow-City', but the real Russia. You will see that it is not just sick, it is dying. It is being destroyed today. And it's not being destroyed by the Khokhols, Banderovites or Americans. Not by some satanists... It is being destroyed by economic and political reality..." the propagandist said.
