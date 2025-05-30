The economic situation in the Russian Federation is critical, and the politicians of the current Russian government are leading the country to decline and complete degradation.

According to Censor.NET, this statement was made in an interview with a Kremlin blogger. He spoke about the decline and futility of Russian regions and said that the Russian economy is worse than that of most African countries.

Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Mardan proposes abolishing pensions in Russia: "If you gave birth to children, you would have something to eat in your old age; if not, you would die". VIDEO

"You don't need to go to Siberia. Go to the Ivanovo, Kostroma, Vladimir, Kirov regions. See what is happening there. Look at the villages. Look at how many fences and roofs are intact. Look at how these houses look. They are living out their last years. You will understand how real Russia lives today... This is the Russia that everyone likes to recall. This is not the capital and boys with latte we have here in 'Moscow-City', but the real Russia. You will see that it is not just sick, it is dying. It is being destroyed today. And it's not being destroyed by the Khokhols, Banderovites or Americans. Not by some satanists... It is being destroyed by economic and political reality..." the propagandist said.

Read more: Russia is facing unprecedented personnel crisis due to protracted war against Ukraine - Foreign Intelligence Service

Read more: Personal incomes plummeting in Russia, - Deputy Prime Minister Golodets