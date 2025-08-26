5 866 18
Makiivka shook from explosions: drones attacked the occupiers’ warehouses. VIDEO
In the evening of 25 August, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Makiivka. According to local public media, the likely cause was a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, videos posted on social media show the distinctive sound of drones, and a voiceover describes the object as "aircraft-type". After that, an explosion was recorded. The occupiers claimed that the strike was carried out "on warehouses", but did not specify which objects were involved.
Warning: The video contains profanity
