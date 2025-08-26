1 350 0
International Legion of DIU showed video of assault troops training in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
The International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released a video of summer training of assault groups filmed in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The footage shows the military practicing target shooting, moving in twos in dugouts and clearing trenches, Censor.NET reports.
The training took place in conditions as close to combat as possible. Such training is aimed at improving the effectiveness of actions in combat. The video demonstrates the high level of training and cohesion of the Ukrainian attack aircraft, who are improving their skills every day to successfully perform combat missions at the front line.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password