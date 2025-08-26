The International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released a video of summer training of assault groups filmed in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The footage shows the military practicing target shooting, moving in twos in dugouts and clearing trenches, Censor.NET reports.

The training took place in conditions as close to combat as possible. Such training is aimed at improving the effectiveness of actions in combat. The video demonstrates the high level of training and cohesion of the Ukrainian attack aircraft, who are improving their skills every day to successfully perform combat missions at the front line.

