Ukraine will continue active defensive operations - enemy leaves no other options – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will continue active defensive operations against Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Today there were military reports. Also Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Ukraine’s active operations, our defensive operations, we will continue all of this, as the enemy leaves us no other options.

A few other things. Today I spoke with Ukraine’s Prime Minister, in particular about preparations for winter, the heating season. It is very important to expand cooperation with our European countries, our partners. We have good agreements with Norway, and we also need to work more actively with the European Commission.

I also just held a meeting with the diplomatic team, the Foreign Ministry, the Office, everyone. We are preparing new contacts with partner country leaders. We expect the coming weeks to be very active," Zelenskyy said.