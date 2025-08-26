Last puff: occupier sat down to smoke, but Ukrainian drones caught up with him. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators continue to demonstrate precision and control over the battlefield. A video released by the 414th UAV Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" shows a Russian soldier sitting down to rest with a cigarette, only to be promptly killed by a strike drone, Censor.NET reports.
"A lighter just flew in! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" users commented under the video.
