Last puff: occupier sat down to smoke, but Ukrainian drones caught up with him. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators continue to demonstrate precision and control over the battlefield. A video released by the 414th UAV Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" shows a Russian soldier sitting down to rest with a cigarette, only to be promptly killed by a strike drone, Censor.NET reports.

"A lighter just flew in! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" users commented under the video.

