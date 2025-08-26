Inhulets Brigade eliminates occupiers, showcases strike drone operations at night. VIDEO

The UAV battalion VIDARR of the 60th Separate Inhulets Mechanized Brigade has released footage of Russian occupiers being eliminated in the Lyman direction. The video, published on the Telegram channel of the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group of Forces and reported by Censor.NET, shows drone operations at night.

The UAV operators detect the enemy even in the dark before striking, and the invaders are blown to pieces. The caption accompanying the video reads: "No place here for outsiders. This is true night retribution at work." This operation once again confirms that Ukrainian skies are a death zone for the occupiers, where our drones dominate.

