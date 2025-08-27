AFU destroyed occupiers in high-rise building in Pokrovsk: tank opened fire from 20 metres. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, the crew of a "Leopard" tank of the 155th SMB destroyed an enemy SRG that had entered a residential building. They recorded their work on video. The tank crew opened fire from a distance of 20 metres. A powerful shot nearly demolished the entire entrance of the apartment block, Censor.NET reports.

According to the military, this tactic allows avoiding infantry losses and effectively clearing enemy positions. The tank's commander is a junior sergeant with the call sign "Chudik", who drives a "Rhino" combat vehicle.

The recording was made in the area of responsibility of the 7th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The footage shows the arrival of mortars and FPV drones. The video demonstrates the real combat work of tank crew on the front line. The operation was an example of a targeted and decisive response to a threat. Pokrovsk is holding out - and reminding the enemy whose city it is.

