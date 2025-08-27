871 2
Burevii NGU brigade fighters destroys Grad-P MLRS, Ural truck and enemy shelter. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction, soldiers of the "Burevii" Brigade continue to systematically eliminate the enemy, delivering precision strikes on Russian equipment. Under fire, an enemy shelter together with personnel, a Grad-P multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), and a Ural truck that was delivering ammunition to Russian forces were destroyed.
This was reported on the page of the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard "Burevii", Censor.NET reports.
