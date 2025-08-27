ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9522 visitors online
News Video robotic ground complex
1 088 1

Ukrainian defenders showcase robots delivering supplies and carrying out evacuation at the front. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade have showcased the use of ground robotic systems actively deployed on the Eastern front. According to Censor.NET, these systems carry out combat missions in active combat zones, including evacuating the wounded, delivering equipment, and supporting units without exposing personnel to dangerous areas.

Operators of the ground robotic systems noted that the equipment operates around the clock — precisely in areas where the risk to human life is too high. The use of such complexes helps reduce troop losses and increases the effectiveness of operations.

Watch more: Drone chases occupiers along "road of death" among destroyed Russian military equipment. VIDEO

Author: 

evacuation (584) arms (890) robot (21) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (55)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 