1 088 1
Ukrainian defenders showcase robots delivering supplies and carrying out evacuation at the front. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade have showcased the use of ground robotic systems actively deployed on the Eastern front. According to Censor.NET, these systems carry out combat missions in active combat zones, including evacuating the wounded, delivering equipment, and supporting units without exposing personnel to dangerous areas.
Operators of the ground robotic systems noted that the equipment operates around the clock — precisely in areas where the risk to human life is too high. The use of such complexes helps reduce troop losses and increases the effectiveness of operations.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password