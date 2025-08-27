ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9522 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
527 1

Soldiers of 5th SAB tracked and destroyed 6 enemy vehicles in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) continue to strike the enemy in the Kramatorsk direction. Their latest result — six enemy vehicles destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's telegram channel.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed shelters and three enemy positions in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9861) elimination (5676) 5 SAB (114)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 