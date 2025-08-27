527 1
Soldiers of 5th SAB tracked and destroyed 6 enemy vehicles in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) continue to strike the enemy in the Kramatorsk direction. Their latest result — six enemy vehicles destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's telegram channel.
