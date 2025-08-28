Airstrike hits Russian assault troop gathering point in Torske. VIDEO

Ukrainian aviation destroyed a main gathering point of Russian assault troops in Torske, within the defensive zone of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the occupiers had been using this building for a long time, and it had repeatedly been targeted by drone pilots and tank crews of the 63rd Brigade.

Watch more: Artem Smilyi blows up occupiers’ pillbox near Kostiantynivka — exclusive footage. VIDEO