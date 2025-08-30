Russian soldier shot elderly man in his own yard in Donetsk region - Ukrainian defenders identified killer. VIDEO

On 28 August, the Russian military shot an elderly man in his own yard in one of the settlements of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. The crime was recorded by aerial reconnaissance of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard.

According to Censor.NET, the deceased was wearing civilian clothes and unarmed. The Ukrainian military also identified the occupier who committed the crime - a serviceman of the 95th Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. The unit belongs to the 5th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of Russia.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,081,330 people (+850 per day), 11,149 tanks, 32,172 artillery systems, 23,210 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS