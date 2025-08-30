ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9423 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian drones
778 0

Anti-aircraft gunners from "Steel Lions" destroyed six Russian Molniya UAVs. VIDEO

The anti-aircraft gunners of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade Steel Lions (63rd SMBr) have released a video of the destruction of six Russian kamikaze attack drones Molniya. The video was posted on social media.

According to Censor.NET, these enemy drones, which the Russian army uses to shell Ukrainian cities, cost a penny to the occupiers, but can carry dangerous ammunition weighing 8 kilograms.

Read more: Air defense forces engage Russian drones over Kyiv region

Author: 

drone (1963) ammunition (651) elimination (5700) drones (2732) 63rd SMB (92)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 