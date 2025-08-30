Anti-aircraft gunners from "Steel Lions" destroyed six Russian Molniya UAVs. VIDEO

The anti-aircraft gunners of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade Steel Lions (63rd SMBr) have released a video of the destruction of six Russian kamikaze attack drones Molniya. The video was posted on social media.

According to Censor.NET, these enemy drones, which the Russian army uses to shell Ukrainian cities, cost a penny to the occupiers, but can carry dangerous ammunition weighing 8 kilograms.

