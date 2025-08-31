"Striks" drone pilots destroy enemy positions and antennas. VIDEO

Operators of the "Striks" UAV strike company continue to carry out missions in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction. A video published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram shows the effective work of FPV drone operators.

The footage captures the precise destruction of Russian military positions and equipment. According to Censor.NET, the strikes eliminated several enemy ambushes and three communication antennas.

