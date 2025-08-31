Antennas and ammunition: Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian positions in Kursk direction. VIDEO

The 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Steel Border" continues to perform combat missions in the hottest spots of the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian FPV drone operators conducted a successful operation in the Kursk sector. A video of the results was posted on social media.

As a result of precision strikes, an ammunition depot, a ground robotic complex, communications equipment and camouflaged occupant positions were destroyed.

