Two Mi-8 helicopters and Russian ship hit in occupied Crimea, - DIU of MoD. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have struck again at the facilities of Russian troops in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Thus, drones attacked the airbase of the Russian troops in Hvardiiske, near Simferopol. Two enemy Mi-8 helicopters were hit.

"The estimated cost of the disabled helicopters is between $20 and $30 million.



A Muscovite tugboat, probably BUK-2190, in the Sevastopol bay also met a disappointing end - during an air attack against the invaders on the peninsula, Ukrainian intelligence officers directed a warhead at the vessel," the statement said.

