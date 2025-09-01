2 111 6
SOF struck S-300 radar station in occupied Crimea
On the night of 30 August 2025, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of special operations in the occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the operations, the radar station for the S-300 complex at the military airfield in Saky settlement was destroyed.
Earlier it was reported that DIU fighters had struck radar stations and other Russian targets in occupied Crimea.
