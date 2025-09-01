ENG
SOF struck S-300 radar station in occupied Crimea

S-300 radar system destroyed at Saky airfield in occupied Crimea

On the night of 30 August 2025, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of special operations in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the operations, the radar station for the S-300 complex at the military airfield in Saky settlement was destroyed.

Earlier it was reported that DIU fighters had struck radar stations and other Russian targets in occupied Crimea.

