12 days in encirclement: Four soldiers of 92nd SAB heroically held defense in Razine, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Four soldiers from the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) held the defense for 12 days in complete encirclement in the village of Razine, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. From this area, Russian forces attempted to push their offensive toward the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway.

Despite the enemy’s numerical superiority, our soldiers held the line against units of Russia’s 51st Combined Arms Army. Over 12 days of defense, they effectively found themselves behind enemy lines — about 8 kilometers from their own positions, Censor.NET reports. The only path to survival was a breakthrough directly through enemy formations.

