Incognito Group Battalion spots enemy infantry and directs strike drones to eliminate it. VIDEO
The Incognito Group Battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade continues inflicting heavy losses on the enemy. Ukrainian defenders spotted enemy positions in one sector, where Russian infantry was moving among trees and failed to notice the strike drones.
As reported by Censor.NET, thanks to precise payload drops, the occupiers were eliminated. A video posted by the battalion on its Telegram channel shows Russian troops being eliminated both during the day and at night. "The hunt continues, not a single occupier managed to escape, at least not home," the Ukrainian defenders added.
