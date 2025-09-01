ENG
Ukrainian fighters eliminate enemy infantry along with their shelters in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk sector, soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade eliminated enemy infantry along with their cover positions. As Censor.NET reports, the occupiers were hiding in ruined buildings, among trees and tall grass, but were detected and taken out. Video of the operation was posted on social media.

