ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11833 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
468 0

Occupiers left without transport, communications or shelters in Vovchansk sector – Hart brigade in action. VIDEO

Border guards of the Hart brigade, part of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, continue to deliver precision strikes against Russian occupation positions in the Vovchansk sector.

As Censor.NET reports, UAV reconnaissance–strike teams from the Furiia detachment conducted a series of attacks using Vampire bomber drones and FPV drones. The strikes destroyed two vehicles, elements of a communications system, and enemy shelters.

Watch more: Defense Forces spot and destroy enemy truck and howitzer. VIDEO

Author: 

communication (30) transport (57) drones (2744) shelter (44) Vovchansk (277) Kharkivska region (938) Chuhuyivskyy district (114)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 