Occupiers left without transport, communications or shelters in Vovchansk sector – Hart brigade in action. VIDEO
Border guards of the Hart brigade, part of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, continue to deliver precision strikes against Russian occupation positions in the Vovchansk sector.
As Censor.NET reports, UAV reconnaissance–strike teams from the Furiia detachment conducted a series of attacks using Vampire bomber drones and FPV drones. The strikes destroyed two vehicles, elements of a communications system, and enemy shelters.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password