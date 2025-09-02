We will respond to Russian attacks asymmetrically so Russia feels consequences of its arrogance – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to respond to Russia’s aggression asymmetrically.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Military briefings began this morning, including from the Air Force commander regarding downed drones. Russia’s audacity is growing: they increasingly attack Ukraine during the day with dozens of strike drones.

Last night there were 150 drones, in the morning more than 50, and in the evening dozens more, most of them Shaheds. In fact, Russian drones in our skies are the accompaniment to Moscow’s statements from China. Russia is openly showing contempt for everything the world is doing to stop the war.

Yesterday, the Russians literally denied what President Trump had said, about a leaders’ meeting needed to end the war. These days in China, Putin keeps telling his tales, pretending he is not to blame for the war. As if someone always ‘forces’ him, to fight, to kill, to drive children into shelters, to send thousands to storm our positions.

Read more: Macron and Zelenskyy to meet on September 3 in Paris - media

We now see fresh concentrations of Russian forces in some frontline areas. Yet when it comes to peace, he does not want to be forced at all. Russia continues to strike. Of course, we will respond to this, including asymmetrically, so that Russia fully feels the consequences of its arrogance," Zelenskyy said.