Azov stops attempt to seize Katerynivka, destroys 5 IFVs with Russian troops. VIDEO

The enemy made another unsuccessful attempt to seize Katerynivka in the Toretsk sector but was detected by fighters of the 5th Battalion of the 12th Azov Brigade of the National Guard. Five infantry fighting vehicles carrying Russian troops, eight in each, tried to break through to the outskirts of the settlement.

As Censor.NET reports, one of the occupiers’ IFVs hit a mine on the way to the village, while another was struck by an FPV drone. Both attempted to retreat but were destroyed along with the Russian troops on board.

Watch more: Defense Forces spot and destroy enemy truck and howitzer. VIDEO