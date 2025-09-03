Two Mi-8s and tugboat: DIU special forces attacked Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. VIDEO

The special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Prymara" attacked the airbase of the occupation forces in the area of Hvardiiske, near Simferopol. According to Censor.NET, two Russian Mi-8 multipurpose helicopters were hit by drones as a result of the attack. The estimated cost of the destroyed equipment is $20-30 million.

During the same operation, Ukrainian reconnaissance men attacked a Russian military tugboat, probably a BUK-2190, in the Sevastopol Bay. The vessel is part of the Underwater sabotage forces and means unit, the so-called "elite scout divers" who guard fleet facilities. The damage to the tug significantly reduces the occupiers' combat capabilities. A video of the destruction of Russian equipment was posted on the DIU's social media pages.

