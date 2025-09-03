Bodies of eliminated occupiers, scooters, motorcycles and bicycles - road toward Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance troops of the "Hostri Kartusy" unit of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special-Purpose Center of Ukraine’s National Guard have shown a road littered with the bodies of eliminated Russian soldiers. According to the defenders, this is only one section of the route Russian forces are using in attempts to break through toward Pokrovsk, Censor.NET reports.

The footage also shows the transport used by the occupiers, scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles. "Throughout the defense of the city, enemy losses in this direction alone have reached tens of thousands," the National Guard noted.

