Occupiers tried to film propaganda video in Kupiansk — they were eliminated. VIDEO
Russian forces made another attempt to spread false claims of "success" at the front using staged footage. As Censor.NET reports, the occupiers changed into civilian clothes and unfurled a Russian flag in Kupiansk to create the illusion of control over the city. These actions were quickly detected and foiled by Ukrainian defenders from the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.
Ukrainian troops pinpointed the enemy’s location and eliminated the group involved in the staging. The Armed Forces stressed that any attempt to use Ukrainian towns as props for Russian propaganda is doomed to fail. A video has also been released confirming the elimination of the "flag-bearers" and debunking Russia’s false claims.
