Fighters of the 414th UAV Brigade "Magyar's Birds" eliminated a Russian soldier hiding in the bushes. Moments before being hit by a Ukrainian strike drone, the occupier crossed himself. The drone then dropped an explosive, killing the Russian serviceman. After an encounter with the UAV, the Russian soldier was blown to pieces, Censor.NET reports.

According to the "Magyar's Birds" unit, since the beginning of September alone they have eliminated 392 enemy troops.

