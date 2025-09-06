Zelenskyy visited American factory in Mukachevo destroyed by Russian missiles. VIDEO

On Friday, 5 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Flextronics plant in Mukachevo, which was subjected to Russian shelling on 21 August.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Sybiha about strike on Mukachevo: Russia attacked American enterprise

"The Flextronics plant in Mukachevo is an enterprise with American investments. It produced household appliances. Russia launched a missile attack on it in the morning of 21 August. This strike injured 17 people, some of whom are still in hospital," the president said.

Zelenskyy talked to representatives of the enterprise about the plant's work and its recovery.

"Unfortunately, Russian missiles and drones are hitting all over the country. But I am very grateful to everyone who works here. It is very important for us that American business is present in Ukraine. We will do everything we can to help the company recover as quickly as possible," the President stressed.

On the night of 21 August, the enemy attacked one of the enterprises in Mukachevo with cruise missiles. The strike destroyed warehouses and started a fire.