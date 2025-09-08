Two drunk Russian paratroopers staged shootout in barracks: "This one’s ’three hundred’. What the f#ck are you doing?! Have you gone mad, soldier?". VIDEO 18+

Two occupiers from the Russian 331st Airborne Regiment started a firefight with each other at the unit's location.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the outcome of the firefight was posted online: one Russian was killed and the other was wounded.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!

