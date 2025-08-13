ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4848 visitors online
News Video Order in Russian army
11 092 26

Drug-addicted occupier blows himself up in his trench: "F#cking drug-addict. He got high, idiot. And then he started gnawing grenade". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing Russians examining and preparing to help their accomplice.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the conversation, the wounded occupier is a drug addict. At some point, he began to gnaw a grenade, which exploded in the process.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Russian commander conducts ’combat coordination’ of small assault group: "So, what, you f#ckers, gonna defend Motherland? Show your f#cing face! Why don’t you want to go on assault?". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9796) drugs (57)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 