Drug-addicted occupier blows himself up in his trench: "F#cking drug-addict. He got high, idiot. And then he started gnawing grenade". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing Russians examining and preparing to help their accomplice.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the conversation, the wounded occupier is a drug addict. At some point, he began to gnaw a grenade, which exploded in the process.
Warning: Strong language!
