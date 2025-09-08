Border guard detained in Moldova after abducting and forcibly returning two men to Ukraine – Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

In Moldova, the head of a Border Police sector has been arrested on suspicion of abducting and forcibly returning two Ukrainian citizens.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organised Crime and Special Cases (PCCOCS), Censor.NET reports.

According to the statement, the Ukrainians had entered Moldova illegally, border official then escorted them across the Dniester River back into Ukraine.

In addition, the detainee is charged with extortion - according to the investigation, he took 100 euros from each of the Ukrainians. During the searches on 5 September, items belonging to other foreigners, who had also been forcibly returned to Ukraine, were found in his possession.

A court has placed the suspect under 30-day pre-trial detention. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement working to identify other possible members of the criminal scheme.

