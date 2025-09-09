DIU Special Forces struck enemy 48Ya6-K1 "Podlet" and RLM-M 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" complexes in occupied Crimea with drones. VIDEO

Special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine used drones to hit enemy radars 48Ya6-K1 "Podlet" and 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" radar complex in the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The masters of the crews of the Unmanned Systems Control Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have struck two expensive air defence facilities of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea: 48Ya6-K1 "podlet" radar and RLM-M from the 55Zh6M "nebo-M" complex. The radar module RLM-M from the "nebo-M" complex was hit by the DIU special forces right on the move - the Russian occupiers were just leaving their combat duty position," the commentary to the video reads.

