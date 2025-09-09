Air defence units of 3rd SAB destroyed 609 enemy aircraft in August. VIDEO
Air defence forces of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 609 enemy aircraft in August. The brigade has once again become the most effective among all line units.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Third SAB channel.
In August, 267 attack UAVs were destroyed: 225 Molniya, 8 Lancet, 8 Gerber and 26 Shahed. Minus 20 reconnaissance drones: 14 ZALA, 2 Eagles, 2 Stingrays and 2 Supercam. Another 322 small drones were also eliminated.
Soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion and air defence platoons of the brigade's battalions were working.
