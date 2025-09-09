Due to constant malnutrition, the "second army of the world" in the Zaporizhzhia direction has turned into "walking skeletons".

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier showing his fellow soldiers with their underwear barely hanging on. The author of the video whines that two months ago, his colleagues looked healthy, but injuries and chronic malnutrition have taken their toll. The highest command of the Russian army does not pay attention to this.

"Here's a man, here's 'Krot', just look at his legs - they're dry. The guys have dried up, the 'Old Man' is also dried up, just bones," he comments on the condition of the soldiers. The commentary to the video states that these soldiers serve in the 1st Tank Regiment (unit 58198), 1st Motorised Rifle Regiment (unit 31135) and 15th Motorised Rifle Regiment (unit 31134) of the 2nd Taman Motorised Rifle Division.

