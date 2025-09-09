Battle for Chasiv Yar: city ruins and occupiers eliminated by strike drones. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems unit of the 101st Separate Security Brigade of the General Staff named after Col. Gen. Hennadii Vorobiov has released footage of effective strikes against Russian forces in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy continues to try to infiltrate the Novopivnichnyi neighbourhood, but Ukrainian forces are successfully holding these attacks. The footage released by the third battalion shows the occupiers hiding in destroyed buildings. The enemy infantry operates in small groups or individually, using treelines, shrubs and ruins to move toward Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainian troops promptly detect such movements with drones. Strike UAVs deliver precise hits, taking out the enemy before they can entrench. Chasiv Yar remains a key sector where Ukrainian forces continue to control the situation and inflict losses on the occupiers.

