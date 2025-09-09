ENG
Ukrainian drone eliminates occupier carrying fuel canister – only ash remains. VIDEO

A Russian soldier was eliminated by a strike from a Ukrainian drone. The occupier was near a treeline in one of the frontline sectors, carrying fuel in a bag to refuel enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military tracked his location and ekiminated him with a kamikaze drone. The occupier was killed instantly in the strike.The video of the invader's destruction was posted on social media. All that was left of the invader was ash.

