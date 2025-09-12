2 998 2
Detonation of enemy quad bike with ammunition after being hit by FPV. VIDEO
FPV drone operators of the 45th Air Assault Brigade, with the participation of adjacent units, are destroying enemy ammunition depots.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Dnipro Joint Forces Operation, Censor.NET reports.
The batch of shells was transported by an ATV, whose driver tried to hide in the landing.
