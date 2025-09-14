5 974 36
Explosion of ammunition in Kyiv region: damaged track and broken contact network. VIDEO
Special services and specialists of Ukrzaliznytsia continue to eliminate the consequences of the emergency in the Kyiv region, where an ammunition detonation took place on the night of 14 September.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows mangled wagons, railway tracks and a broken contact network. Work to restore infrastructure and traffic continues.
Some trains may experience delays of up to 2-3 hours during the day as they take detours, Ukrzaliznytsia said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password