Explosion of ammunition in Kyiv region: damaged track and broken contact network. VIDEO

Special services and specialists of Ukrzaliznytsia continue to eliminate the consequences of the emergency in the Kyiv region, where an ammunition detonation took place on the night of 14 September.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows mangled wagons, railway tracks and a broken contact network. Work to restore infrastructure and traffic continues.

Some trains may experience delays of up to 2-3 hours during the day as they take detours, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Watch more: Ukrzaliznytsia showed footage of emergency response near Boyarka. VIDEO

