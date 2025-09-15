Captured occupier confirmed Russian Federation’s heavy losses in Pokrovsk: "They are rotting. Drones and mortars tore them apart". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" continue to effectively eliminate Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy is attempting to break into the city in small groups, but every day, Ukrainian assault troops eliminate up to three dozen invaders.

Captured Russian soldiers report significant losses. One of them admitted that out of 50 people who were sent in the direction of Pokrovsk, only 7-8 made it to their positions.

"Birds (drones - ed.note) and mortars tore the soldiers apart. They are rotting. And next to them lie the fresh ones, wave after wave. It’s terrifying, and no one understands what this is all for," the occupier complained.

Read more: Ruscists increase pressure on Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration, enemy have concentrated about 100,000 troops in this sector – Dnipro OSGT