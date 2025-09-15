ENG
Flight of jet-powered "Shahed" was filmed by residents of Chernihiv region. VIDEO

The flight of the Shahed kamikaze jet drone was filmed by local residents in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the fast-moving drone was shared on social media. The sound of the drone has also changed - instead of the characteristic "moped" hum, it sounds more like a rocket whistle.

Read more: Ukraine has interceptor drones capable of downing Russian jet-powered Shaheds – Palisa

