Moment of "shahed" strike on Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. VIDEO

Russian troops attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with a "shahed".

According to Censor.NET, the video was released by the regional prosecutor's office.

It is known that the attack was on an administrative building.

As a reminder, on 16 September 2025, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with "shaheds", injuring 3 people.

