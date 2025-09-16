Moment of "shahed" strike on Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. VIDEO
Russian troops attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with a "shahed".
According to Censor.NET, the video was released by the regional prosecutor's office.
It is known that the attack was on an administrative building.
As a reminder, on 16 September 2025, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with "shaheds", injuring 3 people.
