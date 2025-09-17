Legless occupier whines on camera: "Guys are left without food, I’m in tears". VIDEO

A legless occupier, who calls himself a "deputy commander of the Russian army," pinned medals on himself and recorded a video appeal in which he whines about the "horrible conditions" and lack of money among his comrades with the call signs "Sedoi" and "Gimnast."

According to him, the fighters’ situation is "very bad", they have run out of money, there is no food, and overall, it is bleak enough "to make you cry."

"The guys are sitting in terrible conditions — no food, nothing at all," the occupier complains, describing the suffering of his fellow soldiers.

He admits that after phone conversations with them, "tears come to his eyes."

