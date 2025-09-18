Reconnaissance drone films Ukrainian anti-aircraft drone attacking Russian "Lancet" strike UAV. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone filmed a successful attack by an anti-aircraft drone on a Russian "Lancet" strike UAV.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the high-speed Ukrainian drone instantly catches up with the aerial target and explodes after hitting it.

"A Ukrainian copter filmed the moment when the FPV intercepted the Russian "Lancet" kamikaze drone air defence," the commentary to the video reads.

