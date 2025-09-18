1 944 10
Elimination of 8 occupiers-assault troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Eight Russian assault troops were eliminated with drones in the Pokrovsk direction of the frontline in Donetsk region. The precise strike was carried out by drone operators of the 414th "Madyar’s Birds" UAV Brigade.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password