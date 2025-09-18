Elimination of 8 occupiers-assault troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Eight Russian assault troops were eliminated with drones in the Pokrovsk direction of the frontline in Donetsk region. The precise strike was carried out by drone operators of the 414th "Madyar’s Birds" UAV Brigade.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Elimination of enemy assault group of six occupiers in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO 18+